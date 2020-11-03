Sheriff Lutz Wins Re-Election

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz will remain sheriff of Muskingum County after defeating Joshua Weaver on election night.

Sheriff Lutz defeated his challenger 29,077 votes to 9,671 votes.

The sheriff held a voting watch party at Bryan Place and spoke about his victory.

“Anytime you run an election it’s a long process and anytime that you gain that spot, it’s a huge honor,” said Sheriff Lutz. “It’s very humbling to know that the people that you work for have the confidence in you to put you back in there for another four years.”

In other Muskingum County races republican Wendy Sowers is elected as Clerk of Courts over Gregory Ritterbeck.

Seth Vinsil defeated Charles Feicht to obtain the position of County Coroner.

In New Concord a property tax levy for 3.2 mills for 5 years passed by over 340 votes.

The Philo property tax levy for 2.3 mills for 5 years also passed.

South Zanesville residents passed a gas aggregation levy. and Blue Rock Township’s Fire levy also passed.

Two other electric aggregation issues passed one for Falls Township and the other for Muskingum Township.

Springfield Township’s property tax for .7 mills for 5 years easily passed 1,242 votes for to 455 against.

Finally, a local liquor option for the Bell Store on Pershing Road to sell beer between 10am and midnight passed.