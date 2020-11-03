Muskingum Co. Dog Warden and Adoption Center shares this week’s dog

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is an Akita mix named Hobbs. Hobbs has been with the Dog Warden since October. He is very friendly and would make a wonderful addition to your family.

“He’s very energetic. He needs a family that is going to be able to give him the exercise that he needs. He loves to go for car rides and just be loved on,” Deputy Dog Warden Alisha Myers said.

Myers said the Dog Warden has been enjoying success this year in getting dogs to new owners.

“Our adoption numbers have gone up for this year. It has been pretty successful than most other years. I think its because most people are actually home and able to take on the responsibility of a dog,” Myers said.

Potential adoptees are asked to call the Dog Warden to set up a meet and greet with the animal.