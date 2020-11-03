Motorists will see resurfacing on section of Maple Avenue

ZANESVILLE – Maple will be restricted to one lane of traffic from Sheridan Street to St. Louis Avenue. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason was first tipped off about improving the road from a local map.

“A young man named Brian Taylor had messaged me on Facebook saying, boy, you guys really have to smooth out Maple Avenue so I got back with our City Engineer and Public Service Director and we took a look again at Maple Avenue running roughly from T.J’s to St. Louis and it had been improperly backfilled several years ago and just made it a rough road. So, we will be restricting traffic on Wednesday so that we can grind and then subsequently repave that portion of Maple Avenue to smooth it out,” Mason said.

The city has spent significantly more funds on improving Maple Avenue and all streets in Zanesville that are in the most need of repair.

“Last year in 2019 the city paved $540,000 worth of streets. This year we paved $1.6 million in streets so we are catching up. I would say every year from here on out between what we’re doing with our money and matching against other money, we need to be around the million dollar mark just to keep up with all of the roads we have and streets we have in Zanesville,” Mason said.

Mason expects the resurfacing to be finished with two days.