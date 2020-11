MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–In Morgan County, voters have passed the Malta Twp/Malta Village 1 mill Union Cemetery renewal levy by a vote of 531 to 212 .

The Morgan County 1.97 mill Developmental Disabilities levy has passed by a vote of 3,985 to 2,268.

The Village of Stockport 1 mill fire protection levy passed by a vote of 177 to 39.