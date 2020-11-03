MCCF will be offering its first virtual college night starting tomorrow

ZANESVILLE – The event is normally held in-person and in March but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The program is designed to help students and their families with any questions they have about selecting a college and to ease the transition process for students.

“A lot of times families don’t have time to go in during school hours or anything to talk with the counselor or anything that way. This just them a lot of really good information about what that process is. If a student or parent has never been through the process before, it can be very daunting. So, we’re just trying to provide that information to give them all of the details they need to be able to move forward and be able to do things properly so that they are not behind and that they are getting the proper information,” MCCF Manager of Educational Programs Katie McCarty said.

More than twenty $250 scholarships will be awarded. Each session a student attends is another entry for a scholarship.

“It’s going to be a raffle so all they have to do is attend and they will be entered for an opportunity to receive a free scholarship just for showing up,” McCarty said.

The Zoom link can be found on MCCF’s website. The first event is on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Two other programs will be held on the new two following Wednesdays.