Maradona to undergo surgery for possible bleeding on brain

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona will undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said.

“He is awake, understands everything and agrees with the intervention,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists.

Maradona has a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Luque, a neurologist. He said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.

The 1986 World Cup champion was transported to Olivos Clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires. If the surgery is successful, Maradona could go home after 48 hours, his doctor said.

Donato Villani, the head of the Argentine national team’s medical staff, told TV channel TyC Sports that such a surgery normally goes well, “but it is different with Diego,” citing Maradona’s past treatment for cardiac problems and his use of drugs and alcohol.

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa Clinic with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

Luque said Maradona, whose “Hand of God” goal against England is among the most controversial in World Cup history, had felt sad for about a week and refused to eat before arriving at the clinic.

“He is anemic and a bit dehydrated, we have to correct that,” Luque said.

Maradona, the coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, has lived in La Plata since the end of 2019, when he became Gimnasia’s coach.

Maradona turned 60 on Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia’s national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Earlier Tuesday, the former star for Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors had said he felt better.

“Diego feels much better than yesterday and feels like leaving,” Luque said Tuesday morning. “He spent the night well and we have been joking. I want him to stay one more day.”

Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup championship in 1986. He has continued to cause controversy since his heyday as a player, getting sent home from the 1994 World Cup in the United States for doping and dropping in and out of the game as a coach.

