Guernsey County election results

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Voters have re-elected Sheriff Jeffrey Paden over his challenger Robert Rocky Hill.

In the race for Guernsey County commissioner for the term beginning January 2, 2021, Jack Marlin is the winner over Ron Gombeda and Jerry Lippert.

In the race for Guernsey County commissioner for the term beginning January 3, 2021, republican Ernest Gardner defeated democrat Rusty Winland by more than 4,000 votes.

In the race for Clerk of Courts, Republican Jennifer Johnson is the winner over democrat Marcia Gray.

Voters passed the Senior Citizens Center 1.5 mill for 5 years levy by a vote of 12,468 for to 4,286 against.

The Children Services 2.9 mills for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 10,362 for to 6,318 against.

The Cambridge City Fire protection 3.9 mills for 5 years levy passed by more than 1,000 votes.