Genesis Player of the Week: Abby Dupler; Sheridan ready for the regional semis

THORNVILLE, Ohio- For one of the two WHIZ Genesis Player of the Week honors, this week, Sheridan’s Abby Dupler takes home the honor.

With a win over Circleville on Saturday, Sheridan volleyball claimed its third straight district title. Dupler led the generals with 14 kills, she also totaled 5 digs and 2 assists which led to her winning the Genesis POTW.

“I think Saturday was my game,” Dupler said. “Grace(Conrad) was finding her hitters, she knew who was going to get the job done and we were all on our game Saturday.”

Sheridan volleyball coach, Mandy Fox said, “We knew that Abby would be getting a lot of reps, and it worked out. Abby was able to get the ball down quickly, I would say over 85 percent of her kills had no block.”

With the generals advancing to the regional semi-finals, they’ll be trying to advance to the regional finals for the first time since 1993, which is the last time Sheridan made the state tournament.

The only thing standing in the way of the Generals advancing to the regional finals is the Meadowbrook Colts, who Sheridan swept in three sets earlier this year.

“That is not the same team that we’ll see on Thursday,” Fox said. “I want my girls to make sure they realize, walking into this match, it’s going to be a match. There’s a reason they’re in regionals.”

Dupler said, “I think we have a lot of energy going into this week and the next few weeks. We know what we need to do to get the job done.”

Going back to Dupler, she has come into her own this season. From being on JV last year to a starter this year, 2020 has been a coming out party for her, with big thanks to her coach.

“She’s given me a lot of confidence. This year is the year I really came out of my shell. She’s given me a bunch of confidence to work on my game and she’s led me here,” Dupler said.

For Sheridan as a whole it has weapons, like Dupler, all across the board. Which is why the Generals have only lost five sets this whole season.

Fox said, “That’s the balance of a good strong team. When one person’s not on, hopefully the other three or four will be on. Believe in your team, believing in each other and working hard, it really pays off. Not just in the game of volleyball but in life.”