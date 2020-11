Unofficial election results are in for Coshocton County.

In the race for Coshocton County Commissioner Rick Conkle defeated democrat D. Curtis Lee 8,238 votes to 6,638 votes.

James Crawford is the new sheriff in Coshocton County. The republican overwhelmed Opha L. Lawson Junior by over 8,900 votes.

The River View School District levy is currently passing with 3,893 votes for and 3,390 votes against.