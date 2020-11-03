TUESDAY 11/3:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Warmer & Seasonal. High 57°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold. Low 38°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 66°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of mainly sunny skies will be on-tap across SE Ohio today. Temperatures will be much warmer, and much closer to average this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

More warmth will begin to move in for the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday through Friday. Skies will feature more sunshine on Wednesday, but clouds will be a little more dominant in the skies by Thursday. More sunshine than clouds returns by Friday.

The weekend will see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average, with highs in the lower 70s! Skies will once again be mostly sunny. The warmth will linger into the start of the new work week, but clouds will begin to increase on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday and Don’t forget to VOTE!

