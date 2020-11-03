100 Year Old Woman Casts Election Ballots

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-All across Muskingum County people are casting their votes in their local, state and national elections.

At the Philo High School polling location Ruth Kennel cast her votes only two months after her 100th birthday. Ruth was born eight days after the 19th Amendment gave American women the right to vote.

“I’ve always voted in person for all my life… I’ve voted every year. I’ve only missed one election in my whole life, for voting. I think I had a tooth pulled. It’s very important for people to vote.”

Kennel says she believes the first presidential vote she cast was for Dwight Eisenhower. Today, many of her daughters came with her to vote.

“I have seven daughters and a whole brunch of grandkids, great-grandkids in six generations.”

Ruth’s civic duty to her country hopefully inspires others to vote, not just today but in future elections.