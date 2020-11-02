Timbers down Whitecaps 1-0 to move into first in the West

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Timbers (11-5-5) moved into first place in the Western Conference with two games remaining. Portland was helped by the Seattle Sounders’ 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids earlier Sunday.

The Whitecaps (8-14-0) went into the game ranked ninth in the Western Conference, just outside of the playoff picture. Vancouver was above the line earlier this week but Major League Soccer announced that the standings would be determined by points per game, not total points.

The change was made in part because teams missed games due to coronavirus cases. It was a blow to Vancouver, already forced to play “home” matches at Portland’s Providence Park because of travel restrictions with Canada.

“Nothing’s fair this year. We just have to deal with it,” coach Marc Dos Santos said earlier this week.

The Timbers were without forward Jeremy Ebobisse because of a concussion.

The Timbers dominated possession in the first half but Vancouver challenged them with a flurry of activity in front of Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark in the final minutes. The two teams were scoreless at the break.

The Timbers broke through in the 61st minute on Chara’s goal off a cross from Jorge Villafana, who was making his 100th regular-season appearance for Portland.

The Whitecaps had a good chance in the 80th minute but Clark deftly stopped Lucas Cavallini’s blast off a cross from Ali Adnan.

Portland’s Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who has seven goals, was stretchered off in stoppage time with what looked like a left knee injury. Teammate Diego Valeri, with eight goals and six assists, also left the match after he appeared to injure his left ankle.

Portland was coming off a 5-2 win at home over the Galaxy on Wednesday. The Whitecaps fell 0-2 to the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park the night before.

It was the second meeting between the Cascadia Cup rivals this season. Felipe Mora scored for Portland in a 1-0 victory over Vancouver at Sept. 27.

Vancouver has just one more game this season, next Sunday on Decision Day against the LA Galaxy. There is still a slight chance for the Whitecaps can make the playoffs, but they would need help.

