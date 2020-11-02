Reward for information in Breaking and Entering at Newark business

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering at a business in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Sunday, Aug. 23, suspect(s) broke into the Fish House in the 300 block of S. 30th Street and attempted to steal the contents of a safe.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime