President of Muskingum University Appointed to NCAA President’s Council

NEW CONCORD, Ohio-Muskingum University President Dr. Susan Hasseler learned of her appointment to the NCAA’s division III President’s Council this past Friday.

The council places the highest priority on maintaining a balance between academics and athletics for student athletes. Hasseler’s appointment was based off her excellent record as Muskingum’s President.

“So I’ve been involved in leadership with the Ohio Athletic Conference and actually at the national level as well. So I was nominated and selected for the President’s Council for Division III and am very excited about that… I can represent our region. I can actually bring the voice of Division III colleges and universities forward with our emphasis on student-athletic excellence.”

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meetings for the council will be held virtually for the time being. Hasseler already has plans she wants to introduce and help implement.

“So I think what I’m going to bring is my strong understanding of students, of the educational value of athletics, my understanding I’ve gained from Muskingum in terms of so many of our students are athletes. Over 50% of our students come here with an interest in sports. I think I’ll actually help the national board develop policies that will serve our students well.”

Her term will begin on January 15th of 2021.