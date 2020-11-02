Library Begins New Partnership With Muskingum Soil & Water

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is starting a new partnership with Muskingum Soil & Water to encourage people to be outdoors and write.

The new program is an outdoor nature journaling program. The program is currently geared towards high school aged students but is open to anyone.

“We are starting a brand new series. It’s called the Art of Nature. It’s about nature journaling, which is this new trend that’s kind of sweeping the nation right now, so we thought we’d offer that in our community as well. We have partnered with Muskingum Soil & Water to offer this series and it will begin a little bit later in the month on November 16th, but the first 25 people to register will be provided with all of the supplies.”

The program is part of a long line of COVID era activities the library has offered. It sees the integration of art and reading into the community as paramount.

“This is a really interesting way to approach learning in that it involves art, it involves science, it involves storytelling. It’s just a really wonderful way for people to interact with nature and learn and experience new things while being creative.”

Registration for the program can be made on the library’s website under the events tab.