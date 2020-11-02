Food And Clothing Drive To Be Held

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Stratos Wealth Network is holding its fifth annual “Share the Love” clothing and food drive this Saturday, November 7th.

The event will be held at North Terrace Church of Christ from nine AM to eleven AM. Partner Chad Tom has more information on how to participate.

“They can bring in for Eastside Community: gently used or new blankets, coats, hats. We’re outside today, it’s getting a little cold, it’s gonna be warm this weekend. For Christ Table they’re looking for Thanksgiving offering: yams, stuffing, canned vegetables, things like that… we’ll take anything. We’ve had people in the past that bring summer clothes and she’ll take them and put them in her clothing bank as well.”

Stratos sees giving back to its community as a tenet of their business practice. Their partnership with Eastside Community Ministries and Christ Table came very naturally.

“We started our firm six years ago and have always been a community partner. We went to Eastisde and said ‘what can we do to help?’ and Jamie stepped up and said, ‘let’s start with coats, hats, gloves’, something they’ve always needed this time of year. We got, last year, involved with Christ Table cause North Terrace is a big supporter of Christ Table and helping the community here.”

The North Terrace Church of Christ is located on Brandywine Boulevard across from Sam’s Club.