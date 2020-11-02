Command Center reports 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 76 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 40 reported on 10/30, 7 reported on 10-31, and 29 reported on 11/1.

Of these cases, three are hospitalized and included a 74-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and an 86-year-old man.

Muskingum County is reporting the following : • 1108 Confirmed Cases • 24 Probable Cases • 1132 Total Cases • 175 Active Cases • 11 Current Hospitalization/110 Total Hospitalizations • 9 Deaths

For more information, you can go to the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus/