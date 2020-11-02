Board of Elections Provides Election Day Instructions

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Board of Elections is gearing up for Election Day 2020.

On November 3rd Muskingum County residents who have not voted early will vote at their assigned polling stations. If you are not sure of your assigned polling station you can find that information through the board of elections.

“On Election Day, November 3rd, the polls will be open from 6:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night. If people are unsure of where their polling location is they can go to the board of election website, which is all lowercase letter, muskingumcountyoh.gov/boe. They will be able to find out where their polling location is.”, election specialist Chery West told WHIZ.

Voters should bring their driver’s license, state ID, or proof of address to their polling station. There are other rules that must be complied with.

“Wearing political apparel is one thing that people need to avoid. It makes some people a little uncomfortable, they need to respect each other’s viewpoints and not wear those kinds of things. Having campaign signs within a certain distance is also not allowed.”, West continued.

Any further information can be found on the board of election’s website.