MONDAY 11/2:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cold. High 46°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Cold & Frosty. Low 30°.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warmer. High 54°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and breezy start to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs only in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Wind Chill Factors will be in the lower 20s at times this morning, and into the low to mid 30s this afternoon. Skies will feature some clouds this morning, but more sunshine will be had this afternoon.

Skies will be clear tonight, and there will be a slight breeze once again. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

More sunshine will be had as we head into Election Day across the region, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue into the end of the week, with highs approaching 70 by Friday!

We will see temperatures warming into the lower 70s this weekend, under mostly sunny skies.

Have a Great Monday!

