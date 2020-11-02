2020 All-MVL Football Team announced

Local Sports
Ian Kress16

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- With the 2020 MVL football season in the books, the 2020 All-MVL football teams have been announced.

The selections were split up by divisions, Big School and Small School.

The Big-School Player of the Year is Sheridan linebacker Shay Taylor. The Small-School Player of the Year is New Lexington quarterback Logyn Ratliff.

The Big-School Coach of the Year is Sheridan’s Paul Culver III. Sheridan finished the year with an 8-1 record, a league title and a trip to the regional semifinals.

The Small-School Coach of the Year is Meadowbrook’s Coular Clendenning. Meadowbrook finished the season with an 8-1 record, a league title and a trip to the regional semifinals.

Other Big-School Major Awards:

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Joey Reynolds (Sheridan). Offensive Back of the Year- Jason Munyan (Sheridan). Receiver of the Year – Logan Ranft (Sheridan). Quarterback of the Year – Owen Smith (Philo). Defensive Lineman of the Year – Logan Morris (Sheridan). Defensive Back of the Year – Blade Barclay (John Glenn). Linebacker of the Year – Shay Taylor (Sheridan). Punter of the Year – Colt Emerson (John Glenn). Kicker of the Year – Carson Kerns (Philo). Returner of the Year – Cal Shrimplin (River View).

Other Small-School Major Awards:

Offensive Lineman of the Year – AJ George (Meadowbrook). Offensive Back of the Year – Braydon Johns (Coshocton). Offensive Receiver of the Year – Brady Hanson (New Lexington) and Johna McCall (Meadowbrook). Quarterback of the Year – Logyn Ratliff (New Lexington) and Davis Singleton (Meadowbrook). Defensive Lineman of the Year – Jarrell Newman (Morgan). Defensive Back of the Year – Jerome Todd (Meadowbrook). Linebacker of the Year – Hunter Kellogg (New Lexington), David Chapman (Crooksville), Isaac Shook (Coshocton). Punter of the year – Tatem Toth (New Lexington). Kicker of the Year – Zack McLean (Crooksville). Returner of the Year – Ethan Sprankle (Crooksville).

MVL Big- School first team selections:

John Glenn: Blade Barclay – WR/DB, Colt Emerson – WR/DB, Noah Wellmeier – RB/LB, Logan Gilcher – OL/DL, Aden Armstrong – RB/LB.

Maysville: Kaiden Hall – QB, Hayden Jarrett – LB, Logan Smith – TE, Cameron Novaria – OL.

Philo: Casey Munyan – RB/DB, Eli Preston – WR/DB, Grant Moore – OL/DL, Jaxson Radcliffe – WR/DB.

River View: Cal Shrimplin – RB/LB, Michael Wagner – OL/LB, Carter Fry – QB, Slater Sampsel – WR/DB.

Sheridan: Shay Taylor – LB, Logan Morris – OL/DL, Logan Ranft – WR/DB, Joey Reynolds – OL/DL, Jason Munyan – RB, Landen Russell – WR/DB.

Tri Valley: Blake Sands – RB/LB, Aidan Fritter – QB/LB, Jordan Pantaleo – WR/DB, Caden King – OL/DL, Seth Schneider – OL/DL.

MVL Small-School first team selections:

Coshocton: Braydon Johns – RB/DB, Isaac Shook – TE/LB, Korbyn Haley – RB/LB, Colin Shannon – OL/DLJared McVay – OL/DL.

Crooksville: David Chapman – LB, Ethan Sprankle – DB, Brayden Cavinee – LB, Lane Kinney – OL.

Meadowbrook: Davis Singelton – QB, Johna McCall – WR, Jerome Todd – DB, AJ George – OL, Rhett Dyer – DL, Brady McManaway – LB.

Morgan: Landen Pettet – RB/LB, Jarrell Newman – DL, Wade Pauley – OL/DL, Coleson Cook – OL/DL.

New Lexington: Logyn Ratliff – QB/DB, Brady Hanson – WR/DB, Hunter Kellogg – LB, Zach Eveland – WR/DB, Braden Agriesti – OL/DL.

West Muskingum: Harley Hopkins – QB/LB, Jacob Epling – RB/LB.

MVL Big- School Special Mentions: Tuff Zemba – OL/DL (John Glenn), Nate Harper – LB (Maysville), Kendall Lent – TE/LB (Philo), Braxton Wilson – OL/DL (River View), Chase Young – OL/DL (Sheridan, Hansel Holmes – WR/LB (Tri-Valley).

MVL Small-School Special Mentions: Nate Fauver – RB/DB (Coshocton), Noah Dickerson – QB (Crooksville), Hunter Eubanks – WR (Meadowbrook), Karsen Mayle – WR (Morgan), Shaun Pletcher – WR/LB (New Lexington), Drew Murrey – WR/DB (West Muskingum).

MVL Big-School Honorable Mention: Anthony Perkins – RB/LB (John Glenn), Bronson Bendle – RB/LB (John Glenn), Adam Bussey – LB (Maysville), Austin Wayne – DL (Maysville), Carter McCutcheon – RB/LB (Philo), Steel Hambel – OL/DL (Philo), Will Vickers – OL/DL (River View), Cruz Mobley – RB/LB(River View), Santino DeJohn – OL/DL (Sheridan), Jared Frame – OL/DL (Sheridan), Luke Lyall – WR/DB (Tri-Valley), Zach Baker – OL/DL (Tri-Valley).

MVL Small-School Honorable Mention: Kobe Rust – QB/DB (Coshocton), Brandon Crown – OL/DL (Coshocton), Kadin Mount – DL (Crooksville), Avery Prouty – OL (Crooksville), Tyler Lacey – RB (Meadowbrook), Eric McCullogh – DL (Meadowbrook), Levi Brown – QB (Morgan), Alex Greuey – TE/LB (Morgan), Tyler Watts – LB (New Lexington), Zach Robinson – OL/DL (New Lexington), Landon Murrey – WR/LB (West Muskingum), Rashid Sesay – WR/LB (West Muskingum).


Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Ian Kress

Related Posts

Tough day on the pitch for MVL soccer

Ian Kress

Meadowbrook finally gets the best of John Glenn, with Sheridan awaiting

Ian Kress

Fink’s Saturday Night Blitz – Ridgewood moves on, Meadowbrook, Licking Valley fall short

Ian Kress