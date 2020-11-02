2020 All-MVL Football Team announced

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- With the 2020 MVL football season in the books, the 2020 All-MVL football teams have been announced.

The selections were split up by divisions, Big School and Small School.

The Big-School Player of the Year is Sheridan linebacker Shay Taylor. The Small-School Player of the Year is New Lexington quarterback Logyn Ratliff.

The Big-School Coach of the Year is Sheridan’s Paul Culver III. Sheridan finished the year with an 8-1 record, a league title and a trip to the regional semifinals.

The Small-School Coach of the Year is Meadowbrook’s Coular Clendenning. Meadowbrook finished the season with an 8-1 record, a league title and a trip to the regional semifinals.

Other Big-School Major Awards:

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Joey Reynolds (Sheridan). Offensive Back of the Year- Jason Munyan (Sheridan). Receiver of the Year – Logan Ranft (Sheridan). Quarterback of the Year – Owen Smith (Philo). Defensive Lineman of the Year – Logan Morris (Sheridan). Defensive Back of the Year – Blade Barclay (John Glenn). Linebacker of the Year – Shay Taylor (Sheridan). Punter of the Year – Colt Emerson (John Glenn). Kicker of the Year – Carson Kerns (Philo). Returner of the Year – Cal Shrimplin (River View).

Other Small-School Major Awards:

Offensive Lineman of the Year – AJ George (Meadowbrook). Offensive Back of the Year – Braydon Johns (Coshocton). Offensive Receiver of the Year – Brady Hanson (New Lexington) and Johna McCall (Meadowbrook). Quarterback of the Year – Logyn Ratliff (New Lexington) and Davis Singleton (Meadowbrook). Defensive Lineman of the Year – Jarrell Newman (Morgan). Defensive Back of the Year – Jerome Todd (Meadowbrook). Linebacker of the Year – Hunter Kellogg (New Lexington), David Chapman (Crooksville), Isaac Shook (Coshocton). Punter of the year – Tatem Toth (New Lexington). Kicker of the Year – Zack McLean (Crooksville). Returner of the Year – Ethan Sprankle (Crooksville).

MVL Big- School first team selections:

John Glenn: Blade Barclay – WR/DB, Colt Emerson – WR/DB, Noah Wellmeier – RB/LB, Logan Gilcher – OL/DL, Aden Armstrong – RB/LB.

Maysville: Kaiden Hall – QB, Hayden Jarrett – LB, Logan Smith – TE, Cameron Novaria – OL.

Philo: Casey Munyan – RB/DB, Eli Preston – WR/DB, Grant Moore – OL/DL, Jaxson Radcliffe – WR/DB.

River View: Cal Shrimplin – RB/LB, Michael Wagner – OL/LB, Carter Fry – QB, Slater Sampsel – WR/DB.

Sheridan: Shay Taylor – LB, Logan Morris – OL/DL, Logan Ranft – WR/DB, Joey Reynolds – OL/DL, Jason Munyan – RB, Landen Russell – WR/DB.

Tri Valley: Blake Sands – RB/LB, Aidan Fritter – QB/LB, Jordan Pantaleo – WR/DB, Caden King – OL/DL, Seth Schneider – OL/DL.

MVL Small-School first team selections:

Coshocton: Braydon Johns – RB/DB, Isaac Shook – TE/LB, Korbyn Haley – RB/LB, Colin Shannon – OL/DLJared McVay – OL/DL.

Crooksville: David Chapman – LB, Ethan Sprankle – DB, Brayden Cavinee – LB, Lane Kinney – OL.

Meadowbrook: Davis Singelton – QB, Johna McCall – WR, Jerome Todd – DB, AJ George – OL, Rhett Dyer – DL, Brady McManaway – LB.

Morgan: Landen Pettet – RB/LB, Jarrell Newman – DL, Wade Pauley – OL/DL, Coleson Cook – OL/DL.

New Lexington: Logyn Ratliff – QB/DB, Brady Hanson – WR/DB, Hunter Kellogg – LB, Zach Eveland – WR/DB, Braden Agriesti – OL/DL.

West Muskingum: Harley Hopkins – QB/LB, Jacob Epling – RB/LB.

MVL Big- School Special Mentions: Tuff Zemba – OL/DL (John Glenn), Nate Harper – LB (Maysville), Kendall Lent – TE/LB (Philo), Braxton Wilson – OL/DL (River View), Chase Young – OL/DL (Sheridan, Hansel Holmes – WR/LB (Tri-Valley).

MVL Small-School Special Mentions: Nate Fauver – RB/DB (Coshocton), Noah Dickerson – QB (Crooksville), Hunter Eubanks – WR (Meadowbrook), Karsen Mayle – WR (Morgan), Shaun Pletcher – WR/LB (New Lexington), Drew Murrey – WR/DB (West Muskingum).

MVL Big-School Honorable Mention: Anthony Perkins – RB/LB (John Glenn), Bronson Bendle – RB/LB (John Glenn), Adam Bussey – LB (Maysville), Austin Wayne – DL (Maysville), Carter McCutcheon – RB/LB (Philo), Steel Hambel – OL/DL (Philo), Will Vickers – OL/DL (River View), Cruz Mobley – RB/LB(River View), Santino DeJohn – OL/DL (Sheridan), Jared Frame – OL/DL (Sheridan), Luke Lyall – WR/DB (Tri-Valley), Zach Baker – OL/DL (Tri-Valley).

MVL Small-School Honorable Mention: Kobe Rust – QB/DB (Coshocton), Brandon Crown – OL/DL (Coshocton), Kadin Mount – DL (Crooksville), Avery Prouty – OL (Crooksville), Tyler Lacey – RB (Meadowbrook), Eric McCullogh – DL (Meadowbrook), Levi Brown – QB (Morgan), Alex Greuey – TE/LB (Morgan), Tyler Watts – LB (New Lexington), Zach Robinson – OL/DL (New Lexington), Landon Murrey – WR/LB (West Muskingum), Rashid Sesay – WR/LB (West Muskingum).



