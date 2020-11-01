Tough day on the pitch for MVL soccer

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- Four Muskingum Valley League teams were looking to punch its ticket to the regional semifinals.

However, it wasn’t in the cards, all four teams see its season come to an end in the district finals.

The River View boys hosted Dover, and it was Dover winning 6-2 thanks to a 5-0 lead to halftime.

The West Muskingum boys were at Hiland and fall 3-2. The Tornadoes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half but then allowed three unanswered goals.

The Tornadoes finish the season with an impressive 15-2-2 record.

The River View girls were also at home taking on Dover, the Lady Bears fall 6-2.

The John Glenn girls were in a thriller with St. Clairsville but fall in penalty kicks 4-3.

The Lady Bishops of Rosecrans couldn’t claim its seventh straight district title as they fall 3-1 to Hiland.