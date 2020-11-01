The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (33)
|7-0
|1515
|1
|2. Alabama (29)
|6-0
|1513
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|2-0
|1430
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|6-0
|1351
|4
|5. Georgia
|4-1
|1289
|5
|6. Cincinnati
|5-0
|1199
|7
|7. Texas A&M
|4-1
|1156
|8
|8. Florida
|3-1
|1066
|10
|9. BYU
|7-0
|1014
|11
|10. Wisconsin
|1-0
|985
|9
|11. Miami
|5-1
|946
|12
|12. Oregon
|0-0
|831
|14
|13. Indiana
|2-0
|765
|17
|14. Oklahoma St.
|4-1
|760
|6
|15. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|527
|20
|16. Marshall
|5-0
|523
|19
|17. Iowa St.
|4-2
|427
|23
|18. SMU
|6-1
|420
|22
|19. Oklahoma
|4-2
|405
|24
|20. Southern Cal
|0-0
|354
|21
|21. Boise St.
|2-0
|336
|25
|22. Texas
|4-2
|190
|–
|23. Michigan
|1-1
|151
|13
|24. Auburn
|4-2
|144
|–
|25. Liberty
|6-0
|118
|–
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn St. 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas St. 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego St. 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan St. 4, California 3.
