Meadowbrook finally gets the best of John Glenn, with Sheridan awaiting

BYESVILLE, Ohio- Last year John Glenn beat Meadowbrook in four sets in the district title game.

Back on Oct. 15, John Glenn got the best of Meadowbrook in a regular season match that went five sets. The Muskies won the fifth set 22-20.

For Meadowbrook it was all about redemption heading into its Division II district finals match with John Glenn.

And that’s exactly what the Colts did.

Meadowbrook won in five sets (20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9) to claim a district title over John Glenn.

Cami Black led the Colts with 21 kills and Ella Jefferis led with 48 assists.

For John Glenn, Abigail Walker finished with an impressive 30 kills.

Next up for Meadowbrook is a date with Sheridan in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

Sheridan took down Circleville in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22) to claim its third straight district title.