Fink’s Saturday Night Blitz – Ridgewood moves on, Meadowbrook, Licking Valley fall short

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- Week 10 of the prep football season has officially come to an end.

The only team advancing to the regional finals is the Ridgewood Generals, who took down Wheelersburg 13-10.

Next up for Ridgewood is a matchup with top seed Ironton in the regional finals, on Saturday.

Meadowbrook had a 28-0 lead over St. Clairsville in the 2nd quarter however the Red Devils scored 42 unanswered points to take down the Colts 42-28.

The Colts season ends with a 8-1 record and an MVL title in its first year in the league.

Licking Valley falls to Bloom-Carroll 13-6. Turnovers ended up being costly for the Panthers.