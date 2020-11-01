Congressman Troy Balderson Makes stop In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Incumbent congressional candidate for Ohio’s 12th district Troy Balderson made his final campaign stop this evening at Bryan Place in downtown Zanesville.

The stop was the culmination of a tour across the district’s major cities. Balderson says the support he has received at each stop has been a wonderful experience for him.

“It’s been fantastic. We’ve had great crowds, even with the wind today up in Powell. We stopped in Powell today, we were in Dublin today, had great crowds there. We’re really excited about the turnout, just because. We were in Johnstown this morning at nine AM, had a really great crowd there. Some people were stopping by before they go to church. So it was great, right there in the gazebo. Americana at its best.”

Balderson has spent the last two in a half years in congress and says that reflecting on that time is making him excited for a possible return.

“It’s been great and it’s gonna continue to go great. We have worked very hard. I have circled myself with wonderful people. I think that that’s important as we talk about that, that’s one of the big things: surrounding yourself with good people. I am relentless, totally dedicated to this district, each and every county, every little village, every town, everything. That’s what motivates me to get up in the morning, because I love what I do.”

Election day is November 3rd.