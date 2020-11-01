Blue Ribbon Farmers Market Ends Its Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market has ended its season for the year 2020.

The market was held at the Muskingum county Fairgrounds every Saturday morning. Market Manager Kim Minosky tells us about how the season went for the vendors.

“The season went pretty well. With COVID we had a little bit of a slowdown, having every other space, but throughout the season we had a lot of different vendors. It’s like a family here. It is bittersweet that it’s ending, but next year we’re hoping to have an even bigger market.”

Minosky is taking feedback from current vendors on how to improve the market for future seasons. She wanted to give thanks to the community for supporting the market.

“I’d like to thank all the vendors and all the people that supported the market this year. Everyone that’s come out every Saturday, and I’ve met a lot of different people doing this so it’s been a lot of fun. I thank everyone that participated one way or another.”

The Market opens back up on May 1st, 2021.