Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times Eastern
|Sunday, Nov. 1
|NFL
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
|MLS
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New York FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|GOLF
EPGA: Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship
PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship