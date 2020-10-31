Sunday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press6
All Times Eastern
Sunday, Nov. 1
NFL

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA: Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship

PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Starkel throws for 467 yards, 5 TDs; SJSU beats New Mexico

Associated Press

In empty white out, No. 3 Ohio State beats Penn State 38-25

Associated Press

The AP Top 25 Fared

Associated Press