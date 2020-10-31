Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 15, Pennington, N.J. 0

Allentown Dieruff 25, Allentown Allen 12

Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Meyersdale 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 41, Conemaugh Valley 0

Bishop Shanahan 28, Wilson 7

Cambria Heights 34, Marion Center 0

Central Martinsburg 17, Tyrone 14

Corry 28, Girard 24

Crestwood 20, Lake-Lehman 17, OT

Danville 43, Athens 0

Haverford 35, Lower Merion 0

Hollidaysburg 35, Central Mountain 12

Juniata Valley 43, Portage Area 7

La Salle 32, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 6

Lakeview 46, Franklin 25

Linsly, W.Va. 35, Kiski School 6

Malvern Prep 10, Hun, N.J. 8

Montoursville 57, Loyalsock 28

Muncy 21, Canton 16

Neumann-Goretti 28, Archbishop Carroll 21

North Schuylkill 48, Lehighton 14

Northwestern 28, Mercyhurst Prep 14

Oil City 51, Harbor Creek 14

Old Forge 34, Lackawanna Trail 19

Pen Argyl 28, Bangor 21

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14, Conwell Egan 0

Redbank Valley 20, Smethport 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 52, Archbishop Wood 6

Susquehanna 50, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Valley View 34, Scranton Prep 21

West Lawn Wilson 40, Manheim Central 21

Westmont Hilltop 14, Bishop McCort 0

Wilmington 19, Farrell 14

Wyomissing 47, Boiling Springs 7

York Catholic 41, York County Tech 16

York def. Harrisburg, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Bethlehem Liberty, ppd.

Upper Dauphin vs. Newport, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/