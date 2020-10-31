Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cols. Independence 20, South 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 35, Cols. Whetstone 10
Fremont St. Joseph 21, Sandusky St. Mary 12
Portsmouth W. 42, Hillsboro 13
Wintersville Indian Creek 39, Richmond Edison 2
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division 12=
Region 14=
Shelby 28, Clyde 14
Division IV=
Region 13=
Mentor Lake Cath. 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 0
Youngs. Ursuline 35, Poland Seminary 7
Region 14=
Van Wert 41, Bellevue 22
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 13, Newark Licking Valley 6
St. Clairsville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 28
Region 16=
Cin. Wyoming 34, Germantown Valley View 28, 2OT
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31, Waverly 28
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 45, Columbiana Crestview 29
Kirtland 43, Sugarcreek Garaway 6
Region 18=
Pemberville Eastwood 20, Richwood N. Union 14, OT
Tontogany Otsego 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Region 19=
Ironton 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13, Wheelersburg 10
Region 20=
Spring. Shawnee 21, Cin. Mariemont 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31, Versailles 28
Division VI=
Region 21=
Creston Norwayne 20, Wickliffe 13
New Middletown Spring. 21, Mogadore 0
Region 22=
Columbus Grove 34, Archbold 20
Sherwood Fairview 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Barnesville 0
Proctorville Fairland 27, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12
Region 24=
Coldwater 42, W. Jefferson 7
Mechanicsburg 42, Frankfort Adena 14
