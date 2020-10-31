Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cols. Independence 20, South 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 35, Cols. Whetstone 10

Fremont St. Joseph 21, Sandusky St. Mary 12

Portsmouth W. 42, Hillsboro 13

Wintersville Indian Creek 39, Richmond Edison 2

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division 12=

Region 14=

Shelby 28, Clyde 14

Division IV=

Region 13=

Mentor Lake Cath. 7, Canal Fulton Northwest 0

Youngs. Ursuline 35, Poland Seminary 7

Region 14=

Van Wert 41, Bellevue 22

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 13, Newark Licking Valley 6

St. Clairsville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

Region 16=

Cin. Wyoming 34, Germantown Valley View 28, 2OT

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31, Waverly 28

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 45, Columbiana Crestview 29

Kirtland 43, Sugarcreek Garaway 6

Region 18=

Pemberville Eastwood 20, Richwood N. Union 14, OT

Tontogany Otsego 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Region 19=

Ironton 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13, Wheelersburg 10

Region 20=

Spring. Shawnee 21, Cin. Mariemont 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31, Versailles 28

Division VI=

Region 21=

Creston Norwayne 20, Wickliffe 13

New Middletown Spring. 21, Mogadore 0

Region 22=

Columbus Grove 34, Archbold 20

Sherwood Fairview 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Barnesville 0

Proctorville Fairland 27, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Region 24=

Coldwater 42, W. Jefferson 7

Mechanicsburg 42, Frankfort Adena 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/