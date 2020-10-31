Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Guilfoyle 41, Conemaugh Valley 0

Bishop Shanahan 28, Wilson 7

Corry 28, Girard 24

Crestwood 20, Lake-Lehman 17, OT

Danville 43, Athens 0

Haverford 35, Lower Merion 0

Hollidaysburg 35, Central Mountain 12

La Salle 32, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 6

Montoursville 57, Loyalsock 28

Muncy 21, Canton 16

Neumann-Goretti 28, Archbishop Carroll 21

North Schuylkill 48, Lehighton 14

Pen Argyl 28, Bangor 21

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14, Conwell Egan 0

Susquehanna 50, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Valley View 34, Scranton Prep 21

West Lawn Wilson 40, Manheim Central 21

Westmont Hilltop 14, Bishop McCort 0

York Catholic 41, York County Tech 16

