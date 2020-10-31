Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Guilfoyle 41, Conemaugh Valley 0
Bishop Shanahan 28, Wilson 7
Corry 28, Girard 24
Crestwood 20, Lake-Lehman 17, OT
Danville 43, Athens 0
Haverford 35, Lower Merion 0
Hollidaysburg 35, Central Mountain 12
La Salle 32, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 6
Montoursville 57, Loyalsock 28
Muncy 21, Canton 16
Neumann-Goretti 28, Archbishop Carroll 21
North Schuylkill 48, Lehighton 14
Pen Argyl 28, Bangor 21
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14, Conwell Egan 0
Susquehanna 50, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Valley View 34, Scranton Prep 21
West Lawn Wilson 40, Manheim Central 21
Westmont Hilltop 14, Bishop McCort 0
York Catholic 41, York County Tech 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/