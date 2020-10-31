Ohio sheriff’s officer killed in crash mourned at service

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mourners gathered Saturday for the funeral of an Ohio sheriff’s officer who died of injuries after his patrol car collided with a bus earlier this month.

Forty-two-year-old Cpl. Adam McMillan was pronounced dead Oct. 23 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been since the five-vehicle crash on Oct. 8 in Anderson Township.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said McMillan’s patrol car collided with an oncoming Metro bus that was making a turn and which then struck another vehicle, which struck two others. The sheriff’s officer was not responding to a call at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and State of Ohio flags flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower in honor of McMillan’s life and 19 years of service.