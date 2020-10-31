PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 35, Bethlehem Catholic 3

Altoona 29, Williamsport 14

Annville-Cleona 29, Pequea Valley 28

Armstrong 50, Penn Cambria 22

Avon Grove 42, Unionville 21

Bedford 40, Clearfield 21

Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 21

Beloit W. Branch, Ohio 21, Curwensville 14

Big Spring 35, Halifax 7

Bishop Canevin 26, Northgate 6

Bonner-Prendergast 34, Lansdale Catholic 0

Boyertown 33, Pottstown 6

Burrell 26, Ringgold 20

Carlisle 21, Central Dauphin East 0

Cedar Cliff 32, Mifflin County 29

Central Bucks West 40, Central Bucks East 20

Central Columbia 13, Bloomsburg 7

Central York 42, Central Dauphin 15

Chestnut Ridge 28, Windber 22

Coatesville 34, Kennett 6

Conemaugh Township 35, United 14

Conestoga Valley 35, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Council Rock North 23, Council Rock South 7

Dallas 14, Berwick 7

Delaware Valley 55, Hazleton Area 30

Delone 24, Hanover 0

Downingtown West 35, West Chester East 7

Dunmore 56, Riverside 15

East Stroudsburg South 64, East Stroudsburg North 0

Eisenhower 22, West Middlesex 21

Elizabethtown 43, Cedar Crest 14

Emmaus 13, Parkland 6

Ephrata 33, Donegal 7

Erie McDowell 24, Erie Cathedral Prep 6

Exeter 49, Daniel Boone 16

Forest Hills 48, Greater Johnstown 28

Garnet Valley 68, Conestoga 6

Governor Mifflin 62, Berks Catholic 7

Grove City 30, Fort Leboeuf 0

Hamburg 45, Schuylkill Valley 6

Hickory 51, Slippery Rock 0

Homer-Center 28, Williamsburg 8

Honesdale 42, West Scranton 20

Jim Thorpe 35, Pottsville Nativity 13

Juniata 24, Bellefonte 21

Karns City 16, Brookville 14

Kennard-Dale 35, Eastern York 8

Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Northern Lebanon 6

Lancaster Catholic 15, Lebanon 12

Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 0

Littlestown 47, Fairfield 12

Lower Moreland 15, Bristol 6

Mahanoy Area 47, Shenandoah Valley 0

Manheim Township 41, Cocalico 7

Marple Newtown 33, Strath Haven 27

Mechanicsburg 43, East Pennsboro 21

Mercer 32, Cochranton 8

Middletown 46, Bermudian Springs 7

Milton 20, Warrior Run 0

Minersville 41, Schuylkill Haven 27

Moshannon Valley 36, Everett 12

Nanticoke Area 40, Holy Redeemer 6

Nazareth Area 38, Easton 21

Neshaminy 34, Pennsbury 0

New Oxford 49, West York 14

North Penn 52, Central Bucks South 20

North Star 41, Shade 18

Northeastern 38, Dover 25

Northern Bedford 32, Tussey Mountain 7

Northwestern Lehigh 37, Catasauqua 6

Otto-Eldred 39, Bradford 13

Owen J Roberts 21, Upper Merion 0

Palmerton 31, Northern Lehigh 26

Palmyra 42, Lower Dauphin 21

Penn Manor 21, Solanco 20

Pennridge 21, Abington 15

Penns Valley 20, Bald Eagle Area 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, Wissahickon 19

Pocono Mountain West 7, Pocono Mountain East 6, OT

Pope John Paul II 34, Perkiomen Valley 22

Port Allegany 44, Cameron County 6

Pottsville 27, Blue Mountain 13

Punxsutawney 7, Dubois 0

Purchase Line 22, Penns Manor 14

Quakertown 37, Upper Moreland 6

Radnor 28, Penncrest 6

Red Land 35, Twin Valley 17

Red Lion 56, Dallastown Area 49

Reynolds 40, Cambridge Springs 0

Richland 29, Bellwood-Antis 0

Ridley 34, Upper Darby 0

Rustin 32, Downingtown East 13

Saegertown 48, Seneca 0

Shamokin 15, Selinsgrove 0

Shikellamy 27, Midd-West 6

Shippensburg 28, Greencastle Antrim 10

Souderton 55, Bensalem 12

Southern Columbia 49, Line Mountain 7

Southern Lehigh 49, Salisbury 29

Spring Grove 24, South Western 0

Steelton-Highspire 23, Delone 13

Stroudsburg 41, Pleasant Valley 21

Susquehanna Township 33, West Perry 23

Tamaqua 38, Pine Grove 26

Tri-Valley 41, Panther Valley 6

Tunkhannock 48, Hanover Area 0

Upper Dublin 32, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Wallenpaupack 42, Scranton 0

Warwick 34, Hempfield 20

Waynesboro 22, Northern York 0

Wellsboro 42, Montgomery 6

West Chester Henderson 24, Octorara 6

Western Wayne 27, North Pocono 3

Whitehall 36, Northampton 35

William Tennent 34, New Hope-Solebury 20

Williams Valley 41, Marian Catholic 10

York Suburban 34, Susquehannock 10

WPIAL Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Clairton 54, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 20

Jeannette 62, Avella 14

Rochester 34, Springdale 17

Shenango 28, California 21

WPIAL Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Apollo-Ridge 42, Washington 6

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 14

Serra Catholic 21, McGuffey 14

Sto-Rox 21, Laurel 20

WPIAL Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Central Valley 56, East Allegheny 7

Elizabeth Forward 34, Freeport 20

Keystone Oaks 28, South Park 24

Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, Mount Pleasant 14

WPIAL Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Aliquippa 31, Hampton 0

Plum 12, McKeesport 9

Thomas Jefferson 41, Mars 6

WPIAL Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Gateway 14, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 35, Upper St. Clair 7

Peters Township 39, Woodland Hills 6

Pine-Richland 47, South Fayette 7

WPIAL Class 6A=

Semifinal=

North Allegheny 21, Seneca Valley 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Mount Lebanon 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford vs. Bald Eagle Area, ccd.

Butler vs. Erie, ppd.

Cowanesque Valley vs. Otto-Eldred, ccd.

Curwensville vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, ccd.

Glendale vs. Claysburg-Kimmel, ccd.

Iroquois vs. North East, ccd.

Kutztown vs. Fleetwood, ccd.

Lakeview vs. Franklin, ccd.

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Meadville, ccd.

Mid Valley vs. Montrose, ccd.

Pine Grove vs. Marian Catholic, ccd.

Punxsutawney vs. Redbank Valley, ccd.

Red Land vs. Milton Hershey, ccd.

Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Penns Valley, ccd.

Saucon Valley vs. Palisades, ccd.

Titusville vs. Maplewood, ccd.

Wallenpaupack vs. Western Wayne, ccd.

