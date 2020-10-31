Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Sheridan falls but Culver couldn’t be prouder

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The Red Rage did it again Friday night. Shutting down one of the best offenses in the state.

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough for Sheridan, who falls 10-6 to Columbus Bishop Hartley in the Division III, Region 11 semi-finals.

The Hawks opening drive went almost ten minutes, featuring all rushing plays, and led to a Hartley field goal.

Sheridan’s Logan Ranft forced Hartley to fumble the football, leading to the Generals first and only points of the game. Josh O’Ryan connected with Landen Russell from five yards out for the touchdown.

Hartley found the end zone with under two minutes until halftime and took a 10-6 lead into the break.

In the second half, Hartley continued calling run play after run play, milking the clock until the very end.

Sheridan had just five offensive drives the entire game.

It’s not the result Sheridan wanted but Coach Paul Culver III couldn’t be prouder of this group, that includes 20 seniors.

Sheridan ends the season with a 9-1 record, outscoring its opponents 292-83.

The regular season games from across the area:

Tri-Valley 31, Zanesville 13. Yes, we know we got it wrong in the video.

The Scotties finish the season 8-2 in Cam West first season. Zanesville finishes with a record of 4-6.

Philo 34, Logan Elm 32. The Electrics finish with a 4-5 record.

Indian Valley 21, John Glenn 7. The Muskies end the season with a 4-5.

Maysville 42, West Muskingum 28. The Panthers finish 4-6. The Tornadoes finish 2-8.

Waterford 22, Morgan 7. The Raiders finish 2-8 this season.

Bishop Rosecrans 42, Beallsville 7. The Bishops pick up their fist win of the season, improving to 1-9.