Ohio State Highway Patrol Offers Halloween Safety Tips

ZANESVILLE, OH – With many communities celebrating Halloween with Trick or Treat tomorrow night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol offers some safety tips.

Pedestrian involved accidents have been trending higher over the past several years. It is important for both motorists and pedestrians to remain alert at all times.

“Our message for this weekend for folks that are going to enjoy the Halloween activities, is for both pedestrians as people that are going to be walking on the sidewalks, going trick or treating in our communities, and those people that are going to be in their cars, be vigilant in their activities. Expect the unexpected, many of the kids have been kept at home for extended amounts of time. They’re going to be excited to get out and enjoy the weekend. Be prepared, expect the unexpected,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles said.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas. Motorists are also required to yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

“I like to tell people that probably the most dangerous part of their day is going to be when they’re in their car traveling from A to B, B to C. So when you’re out there in your car, expect the unexpected. If you see something, report it. If you have a cell phone, its #677. We also respond to 911 obviously and some of our best calls come from the public out there.”

In addition to being aware of your surroundings and traffic safety, remember to use hand sanitizer often. Especially after coming in contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.