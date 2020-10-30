NFL: Chargers-Broncos game still on despite COVID-19 cases

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The NFL said Friday that the Los Angeles Chargers’ game at Denver this weekend isn’t in jeopardy after players on both teams tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“No, it is not. There’s no change to the status of the game,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press. “There have been 70-plus instances of a team having a player or players who test positive. The player is isolated and we conduct contact tracing to ensure to mitigate any risk of potential spread among the team.”

The game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Broncos postponed practice Friday after learning a player on their roster tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said the player, whom the NFL Network identified as right guard Graham Glasgow, was at home in self-isolation as were two players who were determined to have been in close contact.

The Broncos (2-4) said they were conducting virtual meetings Friday in preparation for their game against the Chargers (2-4).

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.

The Broncos, who are scheduled to return to practice Saturday, were already in the league’s intensive coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago.

Modkins returned to work Monday but offensive line coach Mike Munchak has been absent since Wednesday for COVID-19 reasons. The team hasn’t said if Munchak or somebody close to him has the virus.

Earlier this month, the Broncos were affected by an outbreak in New England, and their game against the Patriots was delayed a week when several Patriots, including Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, contracted the coronavirus.

That essentially wiped out Denver’s bye week and forced the league to reschedule several games, including this weekend’s game in Denver which was originally slated for Nov. 22.

