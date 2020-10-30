Muskingum fall athletics working towards March

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Unlike Big 10 football or MAC football, fall sports within the Ohio Athletic Conference are forced to wait until March.

The Muskingum football and volleyball teams are saluted to start its season on March 12, while boys and girls soccer is scheduled to start on March 14.

Just because school vs school competition isn’t allowed for schools in the OAC, that doesn’t mean the training stops for the fall sports.

Since the end of August, all fall sports at Muskingum have been training for its respective season in March.

Fall sports will have a shortened season by playing league only games.

Football will play just a 5-game season. Volleyball is going to play an 18-game season. Soccer will have a 9-game season.

The good news about a shortened season is that all student athletes won’t lose a year of eligibility this year. So fall student athletes at Muskingum will be gaining games instead of losing games due to the pandemic.