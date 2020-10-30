PREP FOOTBALL=
Anna 21, Covington 13
Ansonia 32, Tipp City Bethel 7
Ashland Mapleton 30, Norwalk St. Paul 0
Attica Seneca E. 33, Castalia Margaretta 27
Atwater Waterloo 35, Newton Falls 12
Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Batavia 28
Bay Village Bay 21, Lakewood 0
Beavercreek 27, Xenia 14
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34, Bellefontaine 14
Bellville Clear Fork 28, Genoa Area 21
Belmont Union Local 44, Wellsville 3
Beloit W. Branch 54, Lisbon Beaver 19
Berea-Midpark 41, N. Royalton 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27
Bluffton 50, Cory-Rawson 15
Brookville 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12
Bryan 40, Celina 21
Bucyrus 31, Morral Ridgedale 6
Burton Berkshire 19, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 34
Caldwell 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Cambridge 27, Johnstown 14
Canal Winchester 42, Hilliard Davidson 17
Carey 48, Defiance Tinora 7
Cin. Madeira 28, Bethel-Tate 19
Cin. Moeller 50, Highlands, Ky. 14
Cin. NW 41, Cin. Aiken 12
Cin. Summit Country Day 13, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Cin. Walnut Hills 30, Cin. Oak Hills 27
Cols. Eastmoor 27, Cols. Northland 0
Cols. Franklin Hts. 48, Reigning Thunder 26
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Amanda-Clearcreek 3
Cols. KIPP 24, Utica 12
Cols. Walnut Ridge 22, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Columbia Station Columbia 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Salem 21
Danville 33, Newcomerstown 0
Delaware Hayes 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14
Dola Hardin Northern 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Zanesville 13
E. Liverpool 35, Salineville Southern 12
Elmore Woodmore 21, Gibsonburg 13
Elyria 20, Youngs. Chaney High School 13
Fairborn 41, Greenville 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Bucyrus Wynford 28
Fredericktown 42, Johnstown Northridge 19
Fremont Ross 26, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20
Galion 28, Sparta Highland 6
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, New Concord John Glenn 7
Greenfield McClain 36, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14
Greenwich S. Cent. 41, New London 13
Grove City 10, Westerville N. 0
Hamilton 41, Cin. West Clermont 7
Harrison 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14
Hicksville 33, Antwerp 20
Jefferson Area 41, Conneaut 21
Kent Roosevelt 19, Richfield Revere 17
Kenton 53, Caledonia River Valley 36
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Hebron Lakewood 21
Leetonia 48, Sebring McKinley 14
Lexington 25, Ontario 21
Liberty Center 20, Harrod Allen E. 17
Lodi Cloverleaf 35, Akr. Coventry 19
Logan 28, Ashville Teays Valley 3
Madonna, W.Va. 30, Vienna Mathews 0
Marion Elgin 32, Cardington-Lincoln 24
Martins Ferry 47, Bellaire 8
Massillon Jackson 42, Louisville 14
McComb 60, Fostoria 14
Metamora Evergreen 42, Montpelier 6
Milan Edison 42, Sandusky Perkins 35
Millbury Lake 35, Ashland Crestview 14
Milton-Union 36, Carlisle 20
Minerva 14, Hanoverton United 0
Minster 27, Lima Shawnee 21
Monroe 42, Day. Carroll 26
Mt. Vernon 27, Newark 0
N. Can. Hoover 49, Green 7
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38, Columbiana 13
N. Lewisburg Triad 41, Cedarville 13
Napoleon 28, Defiance 0
Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
New Paris National Trail 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20, Willard 14
Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 27
Painesville Harvey 20, Sheffield Brookside 17
Pandora-Gilboa 37, Defiance Ayersville 14
Philo 34, Circleville Logan Elm 32
Plymouth 28, Galion Northmor 23
Ravenna 21, Tallmadge 17
Reading 14, Norwood 7
Rocky River Lutheran W. 40, Fairview 7
Rootstown 21, Mantua Crestwood 6
S. Charleston SE 23, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14
Sandusky 22, N. Ridgeville 3
Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 16, Jamestown Greeneview 0
Spring. NE 24, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Spring. NW 31, London Madison Plains 8
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20, Cin. Finneytown 9
St. Marys, W.Va. 55, New Matamoras Frontier 20
Sullivan Black River 28, West Salem Northwestern 25
Sunbury Big Walnut 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Tol. Christian 70, Holgate 26
Tol. Waite 18, Tol. Bowsher 14
Trenton Edgewood 55, Cin. Taft 28
Trinity, W.Va. 14, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10
Troy Christian 42, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Twinsburg 42, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Union City Mississinawa Valley 16, Bradford 13
Uniontown Lake 41, Alliance 21
Van Buren 31, Kansas Lakota 0
Waterford 22, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Wooster 34, Macedonia Nordonia 27
Worthington Kilbourne 29, Thomas Worthington 7
Zanesville Maysville 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Beallsville 6
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 1=
Mentor 49, Medina 14
Region 2=
Springfield 19, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Region 3=
Pickerington Cent. 38, Westerville Cent. 7
Region 4=
Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Regional Semifinal=
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 37, Cle. Benedictine 0
Hudson 35, Warren Harding 6
Region 6=
Avon 38, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28
Avon Lake 16, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14
Region 7=
Massillon 45, Westerville S. 36
Massillon Perry 14, Lewis Center Olentangy 10
Region 8=
Cin. La Salle 55, Cin. Anderson 30
Cin. Winton Woods 20, Kings Mills Kings 10
Division III=
Region 9=
Canfield 24, Streetsboro 6
Chardon 31, New Philadelphia 0
Region 10=
Parma Hts. Holy Name 17, Ashland 14
Tiffin Columbian 34, Millersburg W. Holmes 24
Region 11=
Bishop Hartley 10, Thornville Sheridan 6
Cols. DeSales 31, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6
Region 12=
Hamilton Ross 41, Bellbrook 19
Kettering Alter 20, Hamilton Badin 3
Division VII=
Region 25=
Lucas 27, McDonald 14
Warren JFK 28, Dalton 18
Region 26=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Arlington 35
Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Convoy Crestview 14
Region 27=
Newark Cath. 35, Glouster Trimble 19
Shadyside 42, Hannibal River 9
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, DeGraff Riverside 8
New Bremen 16, Ft. Loramie 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coshocton vs. Marietta, ccd.
Day. Northridge vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Delta vs. Liberty Center, ccd.
Leipsic vs. Harrod Allen E., ccd.
Rossford vs. Port Clinton, ccd.
Sheffield Brookside vs. Lorain Clearview, ccd.
Sidney vs. Troy, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/