PREP FOOTBALL=

Anna 21, Covington 13

Ansonia 32, Tipp City Bethel 7

Ashland Mapleton 30, Norwalk St. Paul 0

Attica Seneca E. 33, Castalia Margaretta 27

Atwater Waterloo 35, Newton Falls 12

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Batavia 28

Bay Village Bay 21, Lakewood 0

Beavercreek 27, Xenia 14

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34, Bellefontaine 14

Bellville Clear Fork 28, Genoa Area 21

Belmont Union Local 44, Wellsville 3

Beloit W. Branch 54, Lisbon Beaver 19

Berea-Midpark 41, N. Royalton 35

Berlin Center Western Reserve 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27

Bluffton 50, Cory-Rawson 15

Brookville 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12

Bryan 40, Celina 21

Bucyrus 31, Morral Ridgedale 6

Burton Berkshire 19, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 34

Caldwell 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Cambridge 27, Johnstown 14

Canal Winchester 42, Hilliard Davidson 17

Carey 48, Defiance Tinora 7

Cin. Madeira 28, Bethel-Tate 19

Cin. Moeller 50, Highlands, Ky. 14

Cin. NW 41, Cin. Aiken 12

Cin. Summit Country Day 13, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Cin. Walnut Hills 30, Cin. Oak Hills 27

Cols. Eastmoor 27, Cols. Northland 0

Cols. Franklin Hts. 48, Reigning Thunder 26

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Amanda-Clearcreek 3

Cols. KIPP 24, Utica 12

Cols. Walnut Ridge 22, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Columbia Station Columbia 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Salem 21

Danville 33, Newcomerstown 0

Delaware Hayes 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14

Dola Hardin Northern 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Zanesville 13

E. Liverpool 35, Salineville Southern 12

Elmore Woodmore 21, Gibsonburg 13

Elyria 20, Youngs. Chaney High School 13

Fairborn 41, Greenville 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Bucyrus Wynford 28

Fredericktown 42, Johnstown Northridge 19

Fremont Ross 26, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20

Galion 28, Sparta Highland 6

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, New Concord John Glenn 7

Greenfield McClain 36, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14

Greenwich S. Cent. 41, New London 13

Grove City 10, Westerville N. 0

Hamilton 41, Cin. West Clermont 7

Harrison 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14

Hicksville 33, Antwerp 20

Jefferson Area 41, Conneaut 21

Kent Roosevelt 19, Richfield Revere 17

Kenton 53, Caledonia River Valley 36

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Hebron Lakewood 21

Leetonia 48, Sebring McKinley 14

Lexington 25, Ontario 21

Liberty Center 20, Harrod Allen E. 17

Lodi Cloverleaf 35, Akr. Coventry 19

Logan 28, Ashville Teays Valley 3

Madonna, W.Va. 30, Vienna Mathews 0

Marion Elgin 32, Cardington-Lincoln 24

Martins Ferry 47, Bellaire 8

Massillon Jackson 42, Louisville 14

McComb 60, Fostoria 14

Metamora Evergreen 42, Montpelier 6

Milan Edison 42, Sandusky Perkins 35

Millbury Lake 35, Ashland Crestview 14

Milton-Union 36, Carlisle 20

Minerva 14, Hanoverton United 0

Minster 27, Lima Shawnee 21

Monroe 42, Day. Carroll 26

Mt. Vernon 27, Newark 0

N. Can. Hoover 49, Green 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38, Columbiana 13

N. Lewisburg Triad 41, Cedarville 13

Napoleon 28, Defiance 0

Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

New Paris National Trail 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20, Willard 14

Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 27

Painesville Harvey 20, Sheffield Brookside 17

Pandora-Gilboa 37, Defiance Ayersville 14

Philo 34, Circleville Logan Elm 32

Plymouth 28, Galion Northmor 23

Ravenna 21, Tallmadge 17

Reading 14, Norwood 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 40, Fairview 7

Rootstown 21, Mantua Crestwood 6

S. Charleston SE 23, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14

Sandusky 22, N. Ridgeville 3

Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 16, Jamestown Greeneview 0

Spring. NE 24, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Spring. NW 31, London Madison Plains 8

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20, Cin. Finneytown 9

St. Marys, W.Va. 55, New Matamoras Frontier 20

Sullivan Black River 28, West Salem Northwestern 25

Sunbury Big Walnut 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Tol. Christian 70, Holgate 26

Tol. Waite 18, Tol. Bowsher 14

Trenton Edgewood 55, Cin. Taft 28

Trinity, W.Va. 14, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10

Troy Christian 42, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Twinsburg 42, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Union City Mississinawa Valley 16, Bradford 13

Uniontown Lake 41, Alliance 21

Van Buren 31, Kansas Lakota 0

Waterford 22, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Wooster 34, Macedonia Nordonia 27

Worthington Kilbourne 29, Thomas Worthington 7

Zanesville Maysville 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Beallsville 6

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 1=

Mentor 49, Medina 14

Region 2=

Springfield 19, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Region 3=

Pickerington Cent. 38, Westerville Cent. 7

Region 4=

Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 7

Regional Semifinal=

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 37, Cle. Benedictine 0

Hudson 35, Warren Harding 6

Region 6=

Avon 38, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28

Avon Lake 16, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14

Region 7=

Massillon 45, Westerville S. 36

Massillon Perry 14, Lewis Center Olentangy 10

Region 8=

Cin. La Salle 55, Cin. Anderson 30

Cin. Winton Woods 20, Kings Mills Kings 10

Division III=

Region 9=

Canfield 24, Streetsboro 6

Chardon 31, New Philadelphia 0

Region 10=

Parma Hts. Holy Name 17, Ashland 14

Tiffin Columbian 34, Millersburg W. Holmes 24

Region 11=

Bishop Hartley 10, Thornville Sheridan 6

Cols. DeSales 31, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6

Region 12=

Hamilton Ross 41, Bellbrook 19

Kettering Alter 20, Hamilton Badin 3

Division VII=

Region 25=

Lucas 27, McDonald 14

Warren JFK 28, Dalton 18

Region 26=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Arlington 35

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Convoy Crestview 14

Region 27=

Newark Cath. 35, Glouster Trimble 19

Shadyside 42, Hannibal River 9

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, DeGraff Riverside 8

New Bremen 16, Ft. Loramie 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coshocton vs. Marietta, ccd.

Day. Northridge vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Delta vs. Liberty Center, ccd.

Leipsic vs. Harrod Allen E., ccd.

Rossford vs. Port Clinton, ccd.

Sheffield Brookside vs. Lorain Clearview, ccd.

Sidney vs. Troy, ccd.

Ashtabula Lakeside 21, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

Edgerton 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 32

Franklin 25, Day. Oakwood 7

Garrettsville Garfield 21, Chagrin Falls 14

Miamisburg 44, W. Carrollton 27

Mineral Ridge 34, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Morrow Little Miami 56, Wilmington 38

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55, Parma Normandy 13

Paulding 56, Edon 50, 2OT

Rocky River 35, Copley 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/