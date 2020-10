Command Center reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Friday that 22 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 1034 is a 22-year-old woman. Case 1039 is a 65-year-old woman. Case 1040 is a 21- year-old woman. Case 1044 is a 56-year-old man. Case 1048 is a 21-year-old woman. Case 1049 is an 82-year-old man. Case 1051 is a 45-year-old man. Case 1052 is a 58-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and are connected to previous cases.

Case 1035 is a 20-year-old woman. Case 1036 is a 63-year-old woman. Case 1037 is a 19- year-old woman. Case 1038 is a 21-year-old man. Case 1041 is a 36-year-old woman. Case 1042 is a 50-year-old man. Case 1043 is a 39-year-old woman. Case 1045 is a 45-year-old man. Case 1046 is a 39-year-old woman. Case 1047 is a 34-year-old man. Case 1053 is a 47- year-old man. Case 1054 is a 22-year-old woman. Case 1055 is a 25-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 1050 is a 75-year-old man. This case is hospitalized and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 1032 Confirmed Cases • 23 Probable Cases • 1055 Total Cases • 157 Active Cases • 12 Current Hospitalization/106 Total Hospitalizations • 9 Deaths