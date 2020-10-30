Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Animal Shelter Society is pleased to share Cisco Kid as their pet of the week!

Cisco Kid came to the shelter at the end of June as an owner surrender. He is a 2 year old Chihuahua looking for his forever home.

“He is kennel and crate trained. A very clean dog, very easy to work with. He doesn’t have an issue with other dogs or cats. He’s very playful and he’s full of energy. He’s a typical Chihuahua… Cisco would work in any family. With children or seniors or a couple. He would be able to give you some compassion and love. He’s a very loving dog,” Board of Directors Secretary April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Cisco’s adoption fee is $250 and you can fill out his online adoption form on the Animal Shelter Society’s website. The Animal Shelter Society would also like to share some big feline news.

“We have something very exciting happening today because of Attorney Sherry Ryan. She has been a great supporter of our for many years and she has sponsored all of the senior cats in our shelter, for them to go to their forever homes. So we have 20 cats that are older than 7 months old and the only fee that they would have associated with them is a $5 microchip.”

If you are interested in adopting any animal at the Animal Shelter Society you can go online to their website and fill out an application.