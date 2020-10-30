FRIDAY 10/30:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Breezy & Chilly. High 48°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 28°

SATURDAY: Sunny & Cool. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

A few showers will be possible across SE Ohio, especially this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the majority of the day, but some sunshine looks to appear during the mid to late afternoon. It will be breezy this morning, but winds will begin to subside during the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will become mostly clear during the overnight, and we will see a good frost across the region, as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s.

After a cold and frosty start to Halloween, it will be a sunny and cool end to October, with highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds and a few scattered showers will return as we begin the month of November. Rain chances will be best during the afternoon into the evening on Sunday. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower 50s.

The new work week will begin on a very chilly, but sunny note across the region. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 40s on Monday, but plenty of sunshine will be had.

The sunshine looks to stick around into Election Day, with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm by the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will continue into the middle and end of the week.

Have a Great Friday!

