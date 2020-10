Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz is asking for the public’s help in connection with an incident on October 24th.

He says that night around 6:30 two white males were in a physical altercation on East Military Road, in the roadway, just off Maple Avenue, beside the Speedway Gas Station.

Sheriff Lutz says if anyone saw the incident they should call Detective Steve Welker at (740) 452-3637, extension 6003.