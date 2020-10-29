Sheridan eager to bring the Red Rage on the road against Hartley

THORNVILLE, Ohio- For the Sheridan football team, the nickname Red Rage was given to the Generals defense because wherever the football goes a sea of red jerseys goes, in a hurry.

This past Friday, Sheridan held Bishop Watterson to a season low 20 points. The defense gave up just seven of those points.

If not for two punt returns brought back for touchdowns the Generals would have held Watterson to single digits.

To put in perspective how good that is, Watterson played St. Francis DeSales and Bishop Hartley, the top two seeds in Division III, Region 11, twice this season and they couldn’t even do what Sheridan did last Friday night.

Now, the third ranked Generals will look for a similar performance this Friday night when they travel to take on #2 Hartley. A team that has a plethora of scoring options.

It’s a challenge the Red Rage and Sheridan coach Paul Culver III are certainly ready for.

Kickoff is at 7 o’clock and if you can’t make the game, you can listen to it on Z92 (92.7).