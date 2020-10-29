Ridgewood’s impressive play this season starts in the trenches

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio- Thanks to the playoff format this year, the Ridgewood football team gets to play the Division V, Region 19 semifinals at home.

Instead of traveling over three hours, the #2 Generals welcome in #3 Wheelersburg Saturday night.

Last year, when the two teams met in the regional semifinals, it was Ridgewood taking home a 42-17 victory.

Just like last year the Generals were led by quarterback Gabe Tingle, who has been lights out this season.

For John Slusser’s team, Tingle is a big reason the Generals are 8-0 but it’s also because of strong play from the offensive line and defensive line.

“Gabe’s a really good player but most of our games have been won in the trenches, on both sides of the football, our offensive line and defensive line.” Slusser said. “Our offensive line has really come on since the mid part of the year and has been really good. Our defensive line has been consistent for us all year long, it’s been dominating at time, its been really good.”

Ridgewood senior defensive end and right tackle, Jarrett Durr said “Our blocking has been pretty good, it’s been pretty gnarly, and we stuff the run. Our stats speak for themselves, we all feed off each other. One makes a play then it just amps it up even more. We like to hit to be honest.”