New Dog Warden facility is steadily making progress

ZANESVILLE – Muskingum County Project Manager Shawn Johnson met with the County Commissioners Thursday morning to discuss the status of the facility. The building’s utilities are nearly finished and contractors will start laying foundations next week. While it doesn’t look like a whole lot now, the new center is drawing much closer to being completed.

“We are getting there. A lot of the work you see now is necessary but it doesn’t really look like its completing much. Once the building is erected, that’s when it looks like we’re making progress but a lot of work goes into a project like this before and after the building is erected. So, once the building is delivered it’ll go quickly but there will still be a lot of inside work to be done,” Johnson said.

The Dog Warden and Adoption Center has been in the same building since the 1960’s and Johnson says that it’s definitely time for a change and the new center will be a benefit to the community.

“This is a long time coming. This is good for the community. The existing structure is not in very good shape and it’s not in very good condition for the dogs so not only has it provided better environment for capacity so there’s the need right there. The capacity; the ability to not turn away animals is what I think everyone is going for,” Johnson said.

The Commissioners will also soon be deciding what colors the facility will be.