Lady Bishops, River View advance to district finals

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- The Lady Bishops of Rosecrans are heading back to the district title game, in search of its seventh straight district title.

Bishop Rosecrans took down Steubenville Catholic Central 2-0 Wednesday night in the Region 11, East District semifinals.

Chole Zemba scored the first goal of the game, 10 minutes in, then Caitlyn Wilson doubled up the lead with a goal of her own, in the 51st minute.

Makaela McLaughlin pitched a shut out in front of the net.

The Lady Bishops will travel on Saturday to take on Berlin Hiland at 11 am.

The River View boys soccer team defeated Indian Creek, 3-1, to advance to the Region 7, East 1 District finals.

Jordan Bryant had two goals for the Black Bears and Drew Ireland added the other River View goal.

The top seeded Black Bears will host Dover on Saturday at 2 pm.