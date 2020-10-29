Governor DeWine: State Hits New COVID-19 Case Record/Defense Teams to Form

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday reported that the state has hit another record number of COVID-19 cases in a 24 hour period. He said it is the first time we’ve surpassed 3,000 cases and is 25% higher than Saturday’s previous record.

DeWine said “today I’m calling on the leaders of each county, each community in Ohio to come together to create a COVID-19 Defense Team. It should include commissioners, mayors, hospital leaders, business leaders religous leaders and the health commissioner.

These teams should assess their county’s situation, inventory assets, and focus on what steps are needed to turn this around.”

DeWine said “despite today’s grim data, I’m optimistic that Ohioans have the tools, they know what works, and we always rally when we need to rally. I know people will do that. We can slow down this invader. The decisions each Ohioan makes each day will determine what kind of winter we have.”

The new Ohio Public Health Advisory System continues to show Muskingum, Licking and Guernsey Counties at Level 3 Red. There were no counties in the state that reached the Level 4 Purple designation.