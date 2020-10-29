Dog Warden and Adoption Center is doing a very good job of having dogs adopted.

ZANESVILLE – Volunteers are happy with many things happening at the Dog Warden at this time. Despite the number of pets being adopted, there is still a large number of canines in the building which makes it a very good time for the organization’s new facility to soon be completed.

“Our adoptions have probably been sky rocketing. Our adoption rate; I don’t really know the numbers right now. They’re probably higher this year than they have been for years but I think right now, if I had to say, our euthanasia rates are probably less than three percent. We probably are over 500 dogs right now,” Head Dog Warden Bryan Catlin said.

Calin said the Dog Warden and Adoption Center operates differently than it did in the past. The center works much harder in trying to rehabilitate dogs off of the street and only euthanize the most extreme cases.