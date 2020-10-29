Updated on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT:

THURSDAY: Rain during the morning and early afternoon, then widespread rain showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 53°. Breezy, with calm winds during the early morning, becoming northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers likely during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Breezy, with northeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 49°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 29°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 55°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the upper level low has moved out of New Mexico and can presently be found centered over Lubbock, TX. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure – L1 – has developed at the surface down around southwestern Arkansas. Hurricane Zeta managed to intensify a bit more than initially expected, reaching a high-end Category 2 status with sustained winds of 110 mph before making a landfall near the Houma, LA region between 5:00 PM EDT and 6:00 PM EDT. Meanwhile, a local area of high pressure is centered near Indiana.

Rain showers will begin to move into our region possibly as early as early this evening. Isolated rain showers will be possible during the late evening hours, and then widespread rain showers will begin to move into the region during the overnight hours. The southern counties will likely begin to see their near-steady before the northern counties. As we head towards sunrise, the rain will become more of a steady rain. Cloudy skies will be with us during the evening and overnight tonight, and given the approaching precipitation and the thick cloud cover, I am expecting that overnight temperatures will be fairly steady between 47° – 51°. By sunrise, our region (especially south of I-70) may have already received around a half inch of precipitation.

The center of L1 moves into Clarksville, TN by Thursday Morning, and the frontal boundary associated with L1 will move a little bit more to the north and this may allow for some moderate, and maybe even some heavy, rains to move into the region during the morning hours. By the late afternoon hours, L1 will have weakened and moved into southeastern Kentucky or southern West Virginia, whilst a new area of low pressure – L1A – will likely begin to develop near Roanoke, VA during the late afternoon hours. The center of the remnants of Zeta will likely be moving into southern New Jersey by early Thursday Evening. With the two lows off to our east and southeast, the rain will likely transition from steady to a scattered type of situation, with widespread rain showers being likely during the late afternoon hours. High temperatures on Thursday will likely reach into the lower to mid-50s, with a range of 51° – 55° for Zanesville. Breezy conditions will also be around as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours with northeast winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Additional rain fall of around an inch of rain will be possible on Thursday.

An area of high pressure will move into the region for Saturday. However, on the other side of this high pressure will likely be another area of low pressure – L2 – which will drag a cold front through the region on Sunday and Sunday Night. Temperatures behind this front will be much lower than the temperatures of the lake waters, and this may result in the development of a few Lake Effect Snow showers on Monday. Some of this activity, depending on the precise wind direction and low level instability, may try to move into our region, especially northeast of Zanesville.

