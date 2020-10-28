Soccer district semi-finals recap: West M wins in the final minute

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- The John Glenn and River View girls as well as the West Muskingum boys advanced to the district finals.

Where as, the Zanesville and Tri-Valley girls saw their season come to an end.

For West M, it came into Tuesday’s match with Steubenville C.C. unbeaten at home.

After 80 minutes, the loss column remains untouched for the Tornadoes, at home, thanks to a 3-2 win in the Region 11, East district semifinals.

It was in the final minute when West M took the 3-2 lead. With 38 second left in the match, Senior Captain Kyle Reilly found the back of the net to send the Tornadoes to the district finals.

#2 West M will take on #1 Berlin Hiland on Saturday.

River View, the top seed in the Region 7 East bracket, took down Zanesville at home 1-0.

The Black Bears will take on #3 Dover, at home on Saturday, in the district finals.

#2 John Glenn took down #7 Steubenville, 2-0, to advance to the Region 7, East 2 District Finals.

#5 Tri-Valley went to double-overtime with #4 St. Clairsville however St. Clairsville would strike first, winning 1-0, and end the Lady Scotties season in the district semi-finals.