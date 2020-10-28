Ninth COVID-19 death reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday the ninth Muskingum County death from COVID-19.

This was a 75-year-old who died from COVID induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The Joint Unified Command Center also reported Wednesday eight more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 999 is a 30-year-old woman. This case is recovering at home and is connected to previous cases.

Case 1000 is a 54-year-old woman. Case 1001 is a 31-year-old man. Case 1002 is a 55-yearold man. Case 1003 is a 59-year-old man. Case 1005 is a 69-year-old woman. Case 1006 is a 56-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 1004 is a 51-year-old woman. This is a probable case and is connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 983 Confirmed Cases • 23 Probable Cases • 1006 Total Cases • 145 Active Cases • 12 Current Hospitalization/105 Total Hospitalizations • 9 Deaths